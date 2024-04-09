Trump loses last-ditch bid to delay hush money trial

A New York state appellate judge on Monday denied Donald Trump's bid to delay his April 15 criminal trial on charges stemming from hush money paid to a porn star while the former US president seeks to move the case out of Manhattan.

Associate Justice Lizbeth Gonzalez issued her decision shortly after a half-hour hearing at the Appellate Division in Manhattan, a mid-level state appeals court.

Emil Bove, a lawyer for Trump, said during the hearing that his client was seeking to stay the case pending the application to move the trial on the charges brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

A lawyer from Bragg's office, Steven Wu, countered that Trump waited too long to object to being tried in Manhattan, where he once lived. The charges were brought in April 2023.

Trump, the Republican candidate challenging Democratic President Joe Biden in the Nov 5 US election, has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records.