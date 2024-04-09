    বাংলা

    Al-Ittihad's Benzema helps defeat Al-Wehda in Saudi Super-Cup semis

    Benzema scores his first goal of 2024 by pouncing on a poor clearance to fire home from close range in the first minute

    Reuters
    Published : 8 April 2024, 07:58 PM
    Updated : 8 April 2024, 07:58 PM

    Al-Ittihad's Karim Benzema scored an early goal and Abderrazak Hamdallah struck before halftime to earn a 2-1 win over Al-Wehda in Abu Dhabi on Monday and a place in the Saudi Super Cup final.

    Benzema scored his first goal of 2024 by pouncing on a poor clearance to fire home from close range in the first minute before Hamdallah doubled the lead with a tap-in after 42.

    Hussain Ahmed Al Issa got a consolation goal for Al-Wehda in the dying seconds after Faycal Fayar's penalty miss in the 91st.

    Al-Ittihad coach Marcelo Gallardo will be looking to lift his first title for the club in Thursday's final.

    They will face the winners of the clash between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr in the second semi-final being played later on Monday at Al-Jazira's Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium.

