Bangladesh keeps minimum Fitra unchanged at Tk 115

Authorities have kept the minimum level of Fitra, a charitable donation by well-off Muslims at the end of Ramadan, unchanged at Tk 115 per person in 2024.

The maximum amount has been fixed at Tk 2,970 per person this year, compared to Tk 2,640 last year.

The National Fitra Committee set the latest rates at a meeting in Dhaka on Thursday.

Fitra, also known as Zakat al-Fitr or Fitrana, is a form of compulsory charity that Muslims pay at the end of Ramadan.

According to Islamic tradition, Fitra is set by the committee based on the prices of a basket of items, including wheat and flour.