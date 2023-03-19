North Korea fires short-range ballistic missile, South Korea says

North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile towards the sea off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula on Sunday, the South Korean military said, the latest in a barrage of weapons tests from the nuclear-armed state.

The missile, which was launched from the Dongchang-ri site on the west coast at around 11:05 a.m. (0205 GMT), flew some 800 km (500 miles) before hitting a target, according to a South Korean military statement.

South Korea has condemned the series of recent ballistic missile launches by the North as a "clear violation" of a UN Security Council resolution. The launches have also prompted criticism from Japan and the United States.

"North Korea's behavior threatens international peace and security, and is unacceptable," Japan's state minister of defense Toshiro Ino said at a news conference, adding Japan had protested strongly via North Korea's embassy in Beijing.