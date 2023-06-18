China's Xi tells Bill Gates he welcomes US AI tech in China

Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the global rise of artificial intelligence with Bill Gates on Friday and said he welcomed US firms including Microsoft bringing their AI tech to China, two sources familiar with the talks said.

Xi also discussed Microsoft's business development in China during their meeting in Beijing, one of the sources said.

Gates, who co-founded Microsoft, stepped down from the company's board in 2020 to focus on philanthropic works related to global health, education and climate change.

The comments on AI made at the meeting between Xi and Gates were not disclosed in reports of the meeting published by Chinese state media or in a Friday post by Gates reflecting on his China trip.

When asked for comment, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation directed Reuters to the post.

China's State Council Information Office, which handles media queries on behalf of the Chinese government, and Microsoft did not immediately respond to requests for comment.