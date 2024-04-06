    বাংলা

    India EV sales to rise 66% this year after nearly doubling in 2023, report says

    The rapid growth in sales comes at a time when EV growth in other key markets such as the United States and China are slowing

    Reuters
    Published : 6 April 2024, 01:25 AM
    Updated : 6 April 2024, 01:25 AM

    Electric-vehicle sales in India are expected to rise 66% this year after nearly doubling in 2023 as state subsidies help fuel demand and supporting infrastructure comes up in the country, according to research firm Counterpoint.

    WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

    The rapid growth in sales comes at a time when EV growth in other key markets such as the United States and China are slowing.

    The report forecasts that by 2030, EVs are expected to represent nearly a third of India's personal vehicle market.

    CONTEXT

    India's EV market, small but growing, is dominated by domestic carmaker Tata Motors. Electric models made up 2% of the total car sales in 2023. The government is targeting 30% by 2030.

    The Indian government had last month lowered EV import taxes on certain models if carmakers commit to invest at least $500 million and start domestic manufacturing within three years, a move seen as a win for foreign automakers, including Tesla.

    Reuters reported on Thursday that Tesla has begun production of right-hand drive cars at its plant in Germany for export to India later this year.

    Vietnamese automaker VinFast also plans to invest $2 billion in the country and in February began constructing a factory in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

    BY THE NUMBERS

    Tata Motors held more than two-thirds of the country's EV market last year, but lost ground to Mahindra & Mahindra and Chinese automaker BYD, according to the Counterpoint report.

    Mahindra & Mahindra recorded EV sales growth of nearly 2,500% last year with just one model, the all-electric SUV XUV400.

    BYD also made a big splash in the region last year, reporting over 1,500% in EV sales growth in the country with just two models in its India line-up, the e6 MPV and Atto 3 SUV.

    RELATED STORIES
    Senior leaders of India's main opposition Congress Party Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, along with Mallikarjun Kharge, President of the Congress Party, display the party's manifesto for the general election in New Delhi, India, Apr 5, 2024. REUTERS
    India's Congress vows to step up affirmative action if voted back to power
    More help for so-called backward castes and the poor irrespective of caste are among Congress pledges in its election manifesto
    Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Final - India v Australia - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - November 19, 2023 Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Shubman Gill, caught out by Adam Zampa.
    Starc finally hits form in IPL as Kolkata go top
    Starc's $2.98 million deal with Kolkata made him the most expensive player in league history but he struggled to get going in his first two matches
    A woman drinks water from a mug on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India June 9, 2023.
    India's weather office forecasts more heat wave days during April-June
    The maximum temperature between April to June is likely to remain above normal
    1,650 tonnes of onions for sale by TCB arrive from India
    1,650 tonnes of onions arrive from India
    Merchants hope the products will ease prices more

    Opinion

    Western armed forces face recruitment
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp