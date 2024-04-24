    বাংলা

    NASA chief asks nations to work together on climate change

    Satellites are constantly collecting data about climate and NASA is looking to make this data accessible, and educate people on how to use it

    Reuters
    Published : 24 April 2024, 05:09 AM
    Updated : 24 April 2024, 05:09 AM

    NASA is hoping that nations will work together more closely in the future on topics such as climate change, including greenhouse gas emissions, the space agency's head, Bill Nelson, said on Tuesday.

    Solutions to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions that rapidly warm the planet and drive the climate crisis already exist, but require unprecedented changes at a new scale and pace.

    "This is something that nations can work on together because the information is there," Nelson said in Mexico City when asked about how to address greenhouse gas emissions. "It's important that we act on it."

    Satellites have emerged as powerful tools for scientists around the world to study climate change but also, increasingly, pinpoint the origin of greenhouse gas emissions, such as methane leaks, that would otherwise have gone undetected.

    Nelson added that satellites were constantly collecting data about climate and NASA was looking to make this data accessible, and educate people on how to use it.

    Methane, the main component of natural gas, is the second-largest contributor to global warming after carbon dioxide. Scientists can now pinpoint the origin of large methane leaks using data gathered by satellites.

    It is a much more potent driver of global warming in the short term than carbon dioxide because it traps more heat in the atmosphere, ton for ton.

    "The types of concerns that we have are global," said NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy. "It's very important to recognise that not any one country can solve that problem alone."

    Earlier in the day, Nelson and Melroy, who are both astronauts, met with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and lawmakers to discuss how the countries can work together.

    RELATED STORIES
    TikTok app logo is seen in this illustration taken, Aug 22, 2022.
    US Senate passes TikTok divestment-or-ban bill
    The bill would ban TikTok in the United States if its owner ByteDance fails to divest the app over the next nine months to a year
    A gun reform activists hangs a body bag on the granite base of the former Edward W. Carmack statue which was destroyed in 2020 at the Tennessee State Capitol building, following the House vote to adopt Senate Bill 1325 which would authorize teachers, principals, and school personnel to carry a concealed handgun on school grounds, in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., April 23, 2024.
    Tennessee lawmakers pass bill allowing teachers to carry guns in schools
    About half of all states in the US allow teachers or other school employees to carry firearms on school grounds
    NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover is seen in a "selfie" that it took over a rock nicknamed "Rochette", September 10, 2021.
    NASA seeks cheaper ideas for Mars sample return mission
    A formal request for proposals will go out Tuesday to various NASA centres and laboratories, as well as to space industry companies
    The logo for Citibank is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, US, August 3, 2021.
    Citigroup to end sweeping overhaul this week
    The largest round of staffing moves, including reassignments and departures, will be communicated to employees from Monday to Thursday

    Opinion

    Let’s nurture our Mother Earth
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian election at the time of a global crisis: Which side is it on?
    Rajib Das
    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps