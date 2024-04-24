NASA chief asks nations to work together on climate change

NASA is hoping that nations will work together more closely in the future on topics such as climate change, including greenhouse gas emissions, the space agency's head, Bill Nelson, said on Tuesday.

Solutions to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions that rapidly warm the planet and drive the climate crisis already exist, but require unprecedented changes at a new scale and pace.

"This is something that nations can work on together because the information is there," Nelson said in Mexico City when asked about how to address greenhouse gas emissions. "It's important that we act on it."