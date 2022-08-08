Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine to 3 days in hotel from 7 for incoming travellers

Hong Kong's government said on Monday it would shorten the COVID-19 hotel quarantine period for all arrivals to three days from seven, taking another step in slowly unwinding stringent pandemic rules.

The measures will be effective from Friday, the city's leader, John Lee, told a press conference.

Arrivals will need to self monitor for a further four days, during which they will be forbidden to enter such premises as restaurants and bars.

"We need to balance between people's livelihood and the competitiveness of Hong Kong to give the community maximum momentum and economic vitality," Lee said.