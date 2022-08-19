North Korea tells South Korea president to 'shut his mouth' after offer of aid

"It would have been more favourable for his image to shut his mouth," Kim Yo Jong said in a statement released by state news agency KCNA, calling Yoon "really simple and still childish" to think that he could trade economic cooperation for the North's honour and nuclear weapons.

"No one barters its destiny for corn cake," she added.

South Korea's Unification Minister, who handles relations with the North, called Kim's comments "very disrespectful and indecent."

While Yoon has said he is willing to provide phased economic aid to North Korea if it ended nuclear weapons development and began denuclearisation, he has also pushed to increase South Korea's military deterrence against North Korea. South Korea has has resumed long-suspended joint drills with the United States, including major field exercises due to begin next week.