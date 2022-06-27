Japan braces for power crunch as heat rises with end of rainy season
>>Yuka Obayashi and Elaine Lies, Reuters
Published: 27 Jun 2022 12:27 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2022 12:27 PM BdST
Japan prepared on Monday for a possible power crunch as temperatures climbed nationwide, with authorities warning of higher than expected demand as the rainy season ended in the capital, Tokyo, at the earliest since record-keeping began.
Less than two weeks ahead of an election for the upper house of parliament, surging electrical prices are making life tougher for Japanese customers, following higher fuel costs brought by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
A power shortage could batter the fortunes of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), already under fire for its handling of higher consumer prices.
"Electricity demand has been staying above yesterday's forecast since this morning, amid unseasonably intense heat," an official of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry told a news conference, adding that demand had outstripped predictions.
By 1 pm, temperatures in downtown Tokyo stood at 34.7 C (94.46 F), while in Sano, slightly to the north, they were at 38.6 C (101.48°F).
Ministry officials had warned reserve generating capacity would drop as low as 3.7%, close to a minimum of 3% that ensures stable supply, from 4:30 pm to 5 pm (0730 GMT to 0800 GMT) on Monday in Tokyo and eight surrounding prefectures.
"The supply-demand outlook, based on the latest weather forecast and other factors, is still expected to remain below the 5% reserve ratio during some evening hours," the official added.
If temperatures rose further and demand increased, or power supply was suddenly disrupted, the ratio could fall below the 3% minimum, he said.
"We encourage people to cut back on energy use to a reasonable degree," deputy chief cabinet secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki told a news conference.
He advised turning off lights not in use, limiting use of air conditioners and guarding against the risk of heat stroke.
Weather officials said the end of the annual rainy season across much of Japan, including the Tokyo metropolitan area, had come at its earliest since the data began to be kept in 1951.
Summer heat starts with the end of Japan's rainy season. In 2018, the June 29 end of the season brought an extremely hot summer with several heat waves that put thousands in hospital.
Though expected to do well in the election, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ruling LDP faces headwinds from rising prices, worsened by a weak yen currency.
Support for his government, while still strong, has been edging lower in opinion polls, with a majority of voters unhappy about its efforts to rein in prices.
- China to provide $7.5m to Afghanistan as aid
- Beijing to reopen schools
- Chinese graduates enter worst job market in decades
- Miners failed to protect women: Australian state inquiry
- Power consumption at records in China
- 'Good or bad, it’s Hong Kong history'
- Power demand in parts of China sets new records
- China says it tested missile-interception system
- Japan braces for power crunch as heat rises with end of rainy season
- China to provide $7.5m in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan: foreign ministry
- Beijing to reopen schools, Shanghai declares victory over COVID
- Record numbers of Chinese graduates enter worst job market in decades
- Australian state inquiry says miners failed to protect women
- Power consumption at records in China as Premier issues warning
Most Read
- Bangladesh bans motorcycles from Padma Bridge after congestion
- A motorcyclist was the first to cross Padma Bridge after it opened to traffic
- Man arrested after video of manipulating Padma Bridge bolts goes viral
- Outrage as Hindu college principal is forced to wear garland of shoes in Bangladesh
- The dawn of a new age: A Bangladesh bridge redefines connectivity to drive economy
- Two motorcyclists die after accident on Padma Bridge
- Connected banks of Padma in festive mood as dream bridge is set to open
- Padma Bridge opens a new horizon for tourism in Bangladesh
- As Padma Bridge opens, Dhaka traffic police struggle to handle the rush
- Drivers complain of Padma Bridge opening banners, festoons on expressway