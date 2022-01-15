Japanese students injured in stabbing during entrance exams
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Jan 2022 10:23 AM BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2022 10:23 AM BdST
Several high school students sitting their university entrance exam in Tokyo were wounded on Saturday in an apparent knife attack, Japanese media said.
Public broadcaster NHK said three people were conscious after being injured in the morning when another student attacked them with a bladed object as they gathered to take their entrance exam.
The alleged assailant, a 17-year old high school student, was arrested, the Asahi newspaper said.
Half a million high school students across Japan are taking the annual university entrance exams this weekend in hundreds of venues across the country.
Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department said it could not comment on the details of the attack nor confirm any arrests.
Violent crimes are exceedingly rare in Japan, but there have been a spate of knife attacks by assailants unknown to the victims.
In October, a man dressed in Batman's Joker costume stabbed more than a dozen people on a train carriage in Tokyo, sending passengers screaming down the aisles of train carriages and scrambling out of windows to escape. A few months earlier, a man wounded several people in a knife attack on a Tokyo commuter train.
- Quake strikes off Indonesia's Java island
- HK suspends transit flights from most of the world
- N Korea fires projectile over US sanctions threat
- Djokovic practises for Australian Open
- Kim calls for more 'military muscle' after missile test
- North Korea tests 'hypersonic missiles' in global race for new rockets
- Alikhan Smailov named Kazakhstan's PM
- Moriori in New Zealand pushed close to cultural death
- N Korean hackers stole $400m in cryptocurrency in 2021
- Japanese students injured in stabbing during entrance exams
- Quake strikes off Indonesia's Java island, felt strongly in capital
- Hong Kong suspends transit flights from most of the world due to COVID-19
- North Korea fires projectile after lashing out over US sanctions threat
- Djokovic waits on Australian government visa decision as Open nears
Most Read
- Mason killed former DU teacher Sayeda Khaleque during mugging: police
- Bangladesh reports 4,378 new COVID cases, highest daily count in 20 weeks
- Sayeda Khaleque, a former teacher of Dhaka University, is found dead in Gazipur jungle
- Djokovic races to avert deportation after Australia cancels visa again
- Decomposing body found in Dhaka's Govt Bangla College
- Unvaccinated women with COVID are more likely to lose foetuses and infants, Scottish data shows
- Rivals are ‘uniting’ to defeat AL in Narayanganj mayoral polls, says Ivy
- Govt tightens curbs as omicron spreads. But Dhaka appears oblivious
- Tk 600,000 of fish caught at once in Cox’s Bazar
- Musical event held at Dhaka University to protest attack on Qawwali programme