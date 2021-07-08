Japan to declare COVID-19 emergency for Tokyo as it mulls Olympics without fans
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Jul 2021 08:54 AM BdST Updated: 08 Jul 2021 08:54 AM BdST
Japan is set to declare a state of emergency for Tokyo through August 22 to contain a new wave of coronavirus infections, a key minister said on Thursday, as the organisers consider banning all spectators from the Olympics starting in about two weeks.
Medical advisers to the government have said for weeks that having no spectators at the Games would be the least risky option amid widespread public concern that the influx of thousands of athletes and officials will fuel a fresh wave of infections.
Organisers have already banned overseas spectators and have for now set a cap on domestic viewers at 50% of capacity, up to 10,000 people. Talks to finalise the restrictions on the spectators are expected either on Thursday or on Friday.
The talks would be presided over by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach, who arrives in Tokyo on Thursday to oversee the last leg of the preparations.
Japan's economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who heads the government's coronavirus response, said a state of emergency in Tokyo is set to begin on July 12, after new daily infections rose to 920 on Wednesday, the highest level since mid-May.
The Tokyo area is currently under slightly less strict "quasi emergency" curbs. Under the heightened restrictions, restaurants will be asked to stop serving alcohol, Nishimura said.
The move is expected to be made official later on Thursday and followed by a news conference by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
Areas neighbouring Tokyo where some Olympic events are also slated to take place, such as Chiba and Kanagawa, are set to remain under "quasi emergency" through August 22.
The Olympic Games are scheduled to run from July 23 to Aug 8.
Until this week, officials have insisted they could organise the Games safely with some spectators, but a ruling party setback in a Tokyo assembly election on Sunday, which some allies of Suga attributed to public anger over the Olympics, had forced the change of tack, sources said.
Japan will hold a parliamentary election later this year and the government's insistence that the Games - postponed last year as the virus spread around the world - should go ahead this year could cost it at the ballot box, they said.
- Japan to declare COVID-19 emergency for Tokyo
- Sydney extends lockdown as Delta variant spreads
- Search resumes for 24 Japan landslide victims
- Japan resumes rescue work after deadly landslides
- S Korea's virus cases spike as Delta variant spreads
- Hong Kong has returned to stability: official
- Hong Kong philosopher taught life’s meaning. Now he visits students in jail
- N Korea reports ‘great crisis’ in COVID response
- Japan to declare COVID-19 emergency for Tokyo as it mulls Olympics without fans
- Sydney locked down for another week as Delta COVID-19 variant spreads
- Rescuers resume search for 24 missing in Japan landslides
- Rescuers fight time, weather in Japan landslide; some 80 missing
- Japan resumes rescue work after deadly landslides, 20 missing
- S Korea's COVID-19 cases spike as Delta variant spreads
Most Read
- Bangladesh logs record 201 virus deaths in a day, 11,162 cases
- Bangladesh resumes COVID vaccine enrolment amid record surge in virus cases
- Police seize weapons, drugs and Tk 10m from municipal mayor’s home in Rajshahi
- Haitian president assassinated at home in 'barbaric act'
- India's Modi fires 12 ministers in COVID crisis reshuffle
- BRAC International appoints Shameran Abed as new executive director
- Dilip Kumar, Indian film star who brought realism to Bollywood, dies at 98
- Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug
- Sayeeda Nasrin, a teacher of Jagannath University, dies of dengue
- Italy hold nerve to beat Spain on penalties and reach final