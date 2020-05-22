China moves to tighten its control of Hong Kong
>>Keith Bradsher, Austin Ramzy and Tiffany May, The New York Times
Published: 22 May 2020 04:58 PM BdST Updated: 22 May 2020 04:58 PM BdST
China signaled Thursday it would move forward with laws that would take aim at anti-government protests and other dissent in Hong Kong. It is the clearest message yet that the Communist Party is moving to undermine the civil liberties the semi-autonomous territory has known since the 1997 British handoff.
The proposal to enact new security laws affecting Hong Kong was announced before the annual meeting of China’s legislature, which is expected to approve a broad outline of the plan. While specifics of the proposal were not immediately disclosed, the rules could be harsher than anything Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing government has done to curb opposition to the mainland.
The freedoms that have distinguished Hong Kong from the mainland, like an unfettered judiciary and freedom of assembly, have helped the former British colony prosper as a global city of commerce and capital. But the proposal raised the possibility that the Beijing government would damage the “one country, two systems” policy that has ensured such liberties since the territory was reclaimed by China.
The plan also revives the threat of violent demonstrations that convulsed the city for months.
In the Communist Party’s view, tightened security laws in Hong Kong are necessary to protect China from external forces determined to impinge on its sovereignty. The legislation would give Beijing power to counter the Hong Kong protests, which are seen as a blatant challenge to the party and China’s leader, Xi Jinping.
This time, China is effectively circumventing the Hong Kong government, undercutting the relative autonomy granted to the territory. Instead, it is going through China’s rubber-stamp legislature, the National People’s Congress, which opened its annual session Friday.
Zhang Yesui, spokesman for the National People’s Congress, said at a news briefing Thursday that delegates would review a plan to create a legal framework and enforcement mechanism for safeguarding national security in Hong Kong. He did not elaborate on the details of the plan.
In a clear effort to head off international concerns, China’s foreign ministry sent a letter Thursday night to ambassadors posted to Beijing, urging them to support the legislation and laying out the government’s position.
Almost immediately, the move by the Chinese legislature prompted concerns about the ramifications for Hong Kong and condemnation by the city’s democracy advocates.
© 2020 The New York Times Company
- Xi sees pandemic as a chance to strengthen his rule
- China says premature to immediately begin a COVID-19 investigation
- Japan falls into recession
- Dancers bring Saturday night fever back to Wuhan
- Wuhan crowds fear testing could rekindle virus
- How Wuhan plans to test its 11m people
- Japan to approve its first virus antigen test kits
- HK arrests over 200 as protests return
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- US secures 300 million doses of potential AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
- Govt to publish SSC results after Eid-ul-Fitr
- Cyclone Amphan wipes Tk 11bn off Bangladesh, government says
- Govt to publish SSC results on May 31
- Police to issue travel pass to control movement during lockdown
- US secures 300 million doses of potential AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
- Eid travellers allowed to move in ‘private’ vehicles amid coronavirus crisis
- Beximco introduces COVID-19 drug remdesivir
- Canada's Shopify CEO says era of 'office centricity’ is over; most staff to permanently work from home
- Bangladesh reports 24 new virus deaths, a daily record, as caseload tops 30,000