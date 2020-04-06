China reports increase in new coronavirus cases on April 5; one death
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Apr 2020 10:47 AM BdST Updated: 06 Apr 2020 10:47 AM BdST
Mainland China reported 39 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, all but one of them imported from abroad, up from the 30 reported a day earlier, as the number of asymptomatic cases also surged.
The National Health Commission said in a statement on Monday that 78 new asymptomatic cases had been identified as of the end of the day on Sunday, compared with 47 the day before. Only one new death was recorded on April 5, the new data showed.
