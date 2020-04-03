Home > World > Asia Pacific

Wuhan official preaches vigilance as China plans to mourn coronavirus 'martyrs'

  >>  Reuters

Published: 03 Apr 2020 10:34 AM BdST Updated: 03 Apr 2020 10:43 AM BdST

The top official in Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic in China, warned residents to strengthen self-protection measures and avoid going out as Beijing preaches vigilance to avoid a resurgence of infections.

China, which appears to have curbed the epidemic through draconian travel and transport restrictions that paralysed the country and its economy for two months, will hold a national mourning on Saturday for "martyrs" who died in the fight against the epidemic, the official Xinhua news agency reported separately on Friday.

Three minutes of silence will be observed at 10 am (0200 GMT) on April 4 across the country "while air raid sirens and horns of automobiles, trains and ships will wail in grief," Xinhua said.

The mainland has seen its daily case figures drop sharply from the height of the crisis in February, allowing Beijing to push the country's industries to go back to work. Top officials remain concerned about the risk of a so-called second wave, however, as dozens of new COVID-19 cases involving travellers from overseas continue to be reported each day.

China has reported a total of 81,589 confirmed cases, which exclude asymptomatic patients, and 3,318 deaths from the outbreak. Worldwide, the number of cases has topped 1 million, with at least 52,000 deaths.

Wang Zhonglin, Wuhan's Communist Party chief, said the risk of a rebound in the city's coronavirus epidemic remained high due to both internal and external risks and that it must continue to maintain prevention and control measures.

The city is scheduled to ease travel curbs on April 8 as the number of infections reported there have dwindled, but Wang said individual residential compounds should remain vigilant with coronavirus prevention measures, according to a statement published by the Wuhan city government on Friday. 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Family members wearing face masks for protection due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak place food and fruit to pay their respects to their loved ones for tomb-sweeping festival at a columbarium in Taipei, Taiwan, March 29, 2020. REUTERS

Taiwan says WHO not sharing virus info it provides

Chinese Yuan banknotes are seen behind illuminated stock graph in this illustration taken February 10, 2020. REUTERS

China cuts reverse repo rate by most in 5 yrs

man stands at a window at a residential community in Jingzhou, after the lockdown was eased in Hubei province, the epicentre of China's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, March 26, 2020. REUTERS

'No farewells, no ceremonies': Hubei cremates coronavirus dead

Reuters reporter Brenda Goh receives a nucleic acid test for COVID-19 in Wuhan, Hubei province, the epicenter of China's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, March 28, 2020. REUTERS

China reports drop in virus cases

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides artillery fire competition in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Mar 20, 2020. Reuters

N Korea signals confidence in face of coronavirus

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during a news conference in Christchurch. REUTERS

NZ to enter lockdown over next 48 hours

A man wears a protective face mask, following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, China March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

China hit by record imported virus cases

People wear face masks, over concerns about the coronavirus, in the Hong Kong district of Tsim Sha Tsui, Tuesday, March, 17, 2020. (Lam Yik Fei/The New York)

China hits a coronavirus milestone

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.