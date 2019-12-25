Japan lawmaker arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes over casino: NHK
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Dec 2019 12:19 PM BdST Updated: 25 Dec 2019 12:19 PM BdST
Tokyo prosecutors arrested ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto on Wednesday on suspicion of accepting bribes from a Chinese company interested in setting up a casino in Japan, public broadcaster NHK reported.
Akimoto was senior vice minister in the Cabinet Office until October 2018 and oversaw the government’s policy on opening casinos, as part of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s plan to stimulate the economy and tourism.
Akimoto’s office, asked about the reported arrest, said it had not heard anything. Tokyo prosecutors declined to comment.
Akimoto, whose office was raided by prosecutors last week, has repeatedly denied wrongdoing through his Twitter account and in comments to media.
The main Japanese government spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, said he was not aware of the reported arrest but wanted preparations for integrated resorts to move ahead as quickly as possible.
The reported arrest drew criticism from opponents of casinos, which have been consistently unpopular in Japan despite the government’s push to have them in operation during the early 2020s.
The government sees casinos anchoring “integrated resorts” that include shopping outlets and hotels and would be aimed at bolstering local economies, tourism and tax revenue.
“This shakes the foundation of the government’s integrated-resort policy,” Kazuhiro Haraguchi, parliamentary affairs chief for the opposition Democratic Party For the People, told Kyodo News.
“If a deputy minister in the Cabinet Office with authority (over the casino issue) used his position to get money, it would be outrageous.”
An opinion poll in October by Jiji news found 57.9% opposition to integrated resorts versus 26.6% support.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Japan lawmaker arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes over casino: NHK
- Fewer than 900,000 new Japanese babies this year for first time on record
- Pakistan's Musharraf calls death sentence a 'personal vendetta'
- Malaysia defends Muslim summit shunned by Saudi, slammed by OIC
- Muslim leaders gather in Malaysia for summit shunned by Saudi
- Beijing Backs Hong Kong leader despite election setback
- New Zealand volcano erupts, and police see ‘no signs of life’
- Hong Kong protest, largest in weeks, stretches several miles
- Australia burns again, and now its biggest city is choking
- In China, coal creeps back in as slowing economy overshadows climate change ambitions
Most Read
- Govt publishes list of 18,147 for appointment as primary school teacher
- Director urges Bollywood stars to break silence over citizenship law, violence
- DUCSU VP Nur accuses BCL leaders Sonjit, Saddam of leading attacks
- Bangladesh Bank caps manufacturing sector lending rates at 9 percent
- Biryani, bankers and burqas: Inside a sit-in protest on an Indian highway
- PEC, JSC results to be published on Dec 31
- Another cold snap after mild rains forecast for Bangladesh
- German exchange student says he's told to leave India after joining protests
- Ireland consider hosting T20 series against Bangladesh in England
- Three Muktijuddho Mancha leaders remanded over attacks on DUCSU VP Nur