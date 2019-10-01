Bridge collapses in Taiwan, injuring at least 20
>>Daniel Victor, The New York Times
Published: 01 Oct 2019 01:29 PM BdST Updated: 01 Oct 2019 01:29 PM BdST
A large bridge collapsed in northeast Taiwan on Tuesday morning while an oil tanker was crossing, according to local news reports.
At least 20 people were injured when the Nanfang’ao Bridge, about 150 yards long, fell around 9:30am local time, according to Taiwan News.
The oil tanker fell to the ground and caught fire, according to Focus Taiwan, a local news channel.
The bridge, which was completed in 1998, spans a fishing village in Yilan County. Images in local news media showed the large steel arch still upright, with rubble at both ends.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
