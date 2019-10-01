Bridge collapses in Taiwan, injuring at least 20

At least 20 people were injured when the Nanfang’ao Bridge, about 150 yards long, fell around 9:30am local time, according to Taiwan News.

The oil tanker fell to the ground and caught fire, according to Focus Taiwan, a local news channel.

The bridge, which was completed in 1998, spans a fishing village in Yilan County. Images in local news media showed the large steel arch still upright, with rubble at both ends.

©2019 The New York Times Company