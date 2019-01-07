Chinese man executed for kindergarten knife attack
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Jan 2019 14:01 BdST Updated: 07 Jan 2019 14:01 BdST
A court in southern China has put a man to death after he injured 12 children in a knife attack at a kindergarten, the state broadcaster said on Monday
Violent crime is rare in China but there has been a series of knife and axe attacks in recent years, many targeting children.
China Central Television said that in January 2017 Qin Pengan stabbed the children with a vegetable knife in order to extract revenge for his life not going as he wanted and a dispute with a neighbour.
None of the children died from their injuries.
A local court in Pingxiang city in south China's Guangxi province sentenced Qin to death, and the sentence was carried out on Friday after being approved by the China's Supreme People's Court, the broadcaster said.
Despite efforts to reduce the number of people executed every year, China still puts more people to death every year than any other country, according to estimates from rights groups.
A Supreme People's Court judge in December made a rare defence of the death penalty, saying that China could not abolish the system for fear of angering a public that overwhelmingly supports its use.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- China passes new law to bring Islam into alignment with socialism
- Philippine police kill ex-mayor accused of drug crimes by Duterte
- Barred from bathing and banished from home: Period taboos around the world
- Death toll from Philippine landslides, floods climbs to 85
- Landslides kill at least 15 in Indonesia after year of disasters
- China's Xi says Taiwan independence would be disaster, calls for peaceful "reunification"
- Year-end storm in the Philippines kills more than 60
- Philippine cyclone leaves at least 22 dead
- Earthquake of 6.9 magnitude strikes off south Philippines – USGS
- China jails former vice minister of state security for life
Most Read
- New faces crowd cabinet of 47 members
- Hasina fills her new cabinet of 47 with 27 new faces
- Seniors make way for the newcomers in Hasina’s cabinet
- New cabinet to be announced at 5pm
- Observers hope new faces in cabinet can prove themselves
- Dhaka court sends Nazmul Huda to jail in bribery case
- No Awami League allies in new cabinet
- Mustafa Kamal plans to change finance ministry, add new scopes
- China passes new law to bring Islam into alignment with socialism
- Oikya Front leaders will not take oath of office: Gono Forum