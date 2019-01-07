Home > World > Asia Pacific

Chinese man executed for kindergarten knife attack

  >>  Reuters

Published: 07 Jan 2019 14:01 BdST Updated: 07 Jan 2019 14:01 BdST

A court in southern China has put a man to death after he injured 12 children in a knife attack at a kindergarten, the state broadcaster said on Monday

Violent crime is rare in China but there has been a series of knife and axe attacks in recent years, many targeting children.

China Central Television said that in January 2017 Qin Pengan stabbed the children with a vegetable knife in order to extract revenge for his life not going as he wanted and a dispute with a neighbour.

None of the children died from their injuries.

A local court in Pingxiang city in south China's Guangxi province sentenced Qin to death, and the sentence was carried out on Friday after being approved by the China's Supreme People's Court, the broadcaster said.

Despite efforts to reduce the number of people executed every year, China still puts more people to death every year than any other country, according to estimates from rights groups.

A Supreme People's Court judge in December made a rare defence of the death penalty, saying that China could not abolish the system for fear of angering a public that overwhelmingly supports its use.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Reuters

New Chinese law to ‘Sinicise’ Islam

In an undated handout photo, Rodel M Batocabe, a Philippine congressman who was shot and killed on Dec 22, 2018 in an attack the police suspect could be politically related ahead of the 2019 elections. The Philippine police said that a mayor had ordered the killing of Batocabe, and that one of the men he hired to carry out the assassination had been arrested. The New York Times

Ex-mayor killed in Philippines police raid

Women scatter flower petals in the waters of the Bay of Bengal during a prayer ceremony for the victims of the 2004 tsunami on the 14th anniversary of the disaster, at Marina beach in Chennai, India, Dec 26, 2018. REUTERS

Period taboos around the world

Pedestrians and vehicles move along a flooded street after a tropical depression descended upon Daet, Camarines Norte, the Philippines, Dec 30, 2018, in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media. Robert Balidoy/via Reuters

Philippines storm death toll rises to 85

Landslides in Indonesia kill 15

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during an event to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the

Xi calls for Taiwan ‘reunification’

A destroyed house is seen after a tropical depression descended upon Daet, Camarines Norte, the Philippines, Dec 30, 2018, in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media. Reuters

Death toll in Philippines storm hits 60

Cyclone kills 22 in Philippines

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.