    Taiwan Cabinet submits customary post-election resignation

    The island nation’s ministerial Cabinet is widely expected to be asked by president to stay on in a caretaker role until May

    Reuters
    Published : 18 Jan 2024, 04:45 AM
    Updated : 18 Jan 2024, 04:45 AM

    Taiwan's ministerial Cabinet submitted its customary post-election joint resignation on Thursday, but is widely expected to be asked by President Tsai Ing-wen to stay on in a caretaker role until May when the new president takes power.

    The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won Saturday's presidential election, but lost its majority in parliament.

    Taiwan Premier Chen Chien-jen had said on Tuesday that the Cabinet would resign in accordance with past constitutional practice before the new parliament meets next month after the DPP lost its legislative majority.

    Taiwan media has reported Tsai will ask the Cabinet to stay on in a caretaker role until Vice President Lai Ching-te, who won the presidency, assumes his new role on May 20 and appoints his own Cabinet.

    Cabinet spokesman Lin Tzu-lun told a press conference that after the resignation the Cabinet will be in a caretaker period and keep working, though he did not confirm Tsai had asked it to stay on.

    "The election is over, but the country cannot be without a government," Lin said, speaking after the weekly Cabinet meeting.

    The presidential office said it would issue a statement later. It did not elaborate.

    The new session of parliament opens on Feb. 1.

    Tsai was not able to run again for the presidency in accordance with Taiwan's constitution after two terms in office.

