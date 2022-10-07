As China party congress looms, signals sought on easing COVID policy

The mounting economic toll of China's zero-COVID policy is raising investor hopes that Beijing may finally begin laying the groundwork for the tricky epidemiological and political task of shifting course following this month's Communist Party congress.

It is not clear whether the ruling party congress from Oct 16 will shed any light on easing strict measures to extinguish all domestic COVID-19 outbreaks, rather than seek to live with the pandemic. Any change, economists and investors predict, would entail gradual steps for a reopening from the first half of 2023 at the earliest.

Tackling the challenges of reversing one of the world's toughest COVID regimes would require a clear timeline and strategy for booster shots in a nation of 1.4 billion people that has gone its own way on inoculations, say infectious-disease and vaccine experts.

The approach has all but shut its borders for travel and led to unpredictable lockdowns of huge cities, stifling the world's second-largest economy and stoking anger and frustration among many citizens.

Xi Jinping, expected to secure a precedent-breaking third leadership term at the congress held every five years, reiterated that the zero-COVID policy is "correct and effective" during a June visit to Wuhan, the central Chinese city where COVID emerged in 2019.

"In every conversation that we have had on Asia's macro outlook, the number one question that investors have is on when China will reopen and what the roadmap would look like," Morgan Stanley economists wrote in a research note last week.