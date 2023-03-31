Attorneys Susan Necheles, Joe Tacopina and Chad Seigel are set to defend Trump in the case. Necheles and Tacopina, both former Brooklyn prosecutors, said Thursday that they would "vigorously fight" the charges.

Trump has cycled through private lawyers ever since he took office as president in 2016, through congressional investigations, Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian election interference, his own false claims that the 2020 election was stolen and fallout from the Jan 6, 2021, siege on the US Capitol by his supporters.

One of his past lawyers, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations over the Daniels payment and served three years in prison and under home confinement. He is expected to be a key witness in the New York case.