Indigenous people protest Brazil not protecting ancestral lands

Several thousand Indigenous demonstrators marched chanting to drum beats on Thursday to the seat of power in Brazil's capital to protest against the government's failure to protect their ancestral lands.

The annual event this year focused Indigenous anger over plans to build a railway to transport grain from farm states to Amazon ports for export that they fear will destroy the environment of tribal communities near the Tapajos river.

For a mock-up of the Ferrograo railway the marchers used a tractor-trailer truck dubbed the "Rails of Destruction" and painted with the names of multinational grain traders ADM, Bunge, LDC and Cargill.

"Ferrograo is the train of death, of deforestation," said Alessandra Korap Munduruku, winner of the Goldman environmental prize. "The railroad is not going to carry people, as they claim, but grain production of international companies financing this project."

Kleber Karipuna, head of Brazil's largest Indigenous umbrella organisation APIB, said the communities had not been consulted on the railway, whose announcement by the government has set off a wave of land grabbing along its planned path.