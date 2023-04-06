Mexican president criticises Trump felony charges

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday said he does not agree with the criminal charges brought against former US President Donald Trump.

"Supposedly legal issues should not be used for electoral, political purposes," Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference. "That's why I don't agree with what they are doing to ex-President Trump."

Trump was charged on Tuesday with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a historic case over allegations he orchestrated hush-money payments to two women before the 2016 US election to suppress publication of their sexual encounters with him.