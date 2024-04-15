    বাংলা

    A cheerful return to work at the Secretariat after Eid, new year holidays

    Bangladesh’s administrative headquarters is back at work after five days

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 April 2024, 07:08 AM
    Updated : 15 April 2024, 07:08 AM

    Government workers have returned to their offices at the Secretariat – the heart of the administration – after five days off for the Eid and Bangla New Year holidays.

    The work day began at 9am with workers and officials exchanging Eid and Bangla New Year greetings on Monday.

    Ministers, secretaries, additional secretaries, and most officials in public administration, commerce, food, power and energy, and shipping were present on Monday, but some middle-ranking officials are still on vacation.

    There weren’t too many visitors to the office on the first day after the break and so the area was missing the usual tangle of cars at the Secretariat.

    “I don’t like seeing an empty Secretariat,” said Textiles Minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak. “The streets of Dhaka are still empty. We want to see the usual activity at the Secretariat. This week may continue to be a bit relaxed, but by next week the usual vibrancy will return.”

    “Bangladesh celebrated two major festivals. A day after Eid, the Bengali nation celebrated the new year in a non-sectarian spirit,” Nanak said.

    The Eid-ul-Fitr holiday extended from Apr 10 – Apr 12 this year. Apr 13 fell on a weekend and Pahela Baishakh, the first day of the Bangla New Year 1431, was on Sunday, Apr 14. As a result, government workers were able to enjoy five consecutive days off.

    The Sunday before the Eid holiday, Apr 7, was the Shabbat holiday. As such, those employees who decided to take Apr 8 and Apr 9 off could enjoy a ten-day holiday.

    Eradul Haque, deputy secretary at the Ministry of Power, told bdnews24.com that he was at the station on Eid day, but he went on a day trip to his village home in Bagerhat the day after Eid. He was at the office on time on Monday.

    Power Secretary Habibur Rahman exchanged greetings with ministry colleagues in the morning.

    “We have safely returned to work after the holiday,” he said. “Everyone will be back at their regular duties from today.”

    “I exchanged greetings with my colleagues at the office since I arrived this morning,” said Mohammad Navid Safiullah, additional secretary of the Export Division of the Ministry of Commerce. “I will go to meet the secretary in a bit.”

    Government
    Workers
    Public
    officials
    RELATED STORIES
    Artists from the cultural institution Chhayanaut ring in the Bangla New Year 1431 on Pohela Boishakh on Sunday, Apr 14, 2023, at the Ramna Batamul in Dhaka.
    April 14, 2024
    News in photos: 14 April
    Banks, stock markets to remain closed for 5 days for Eid
    Banks, stock markets closed for 5 days for Eid
    Bangladesh Bank has instructed commercial banks to provide 24/7 service through alternate banking methods
    Muhammad Samad, pro-vice chancellor of Dhaka University and the president of the Central Coordinating Committee for the 1431 Bangla New Year Celebrations, attends a press conference at the Fine Arts Faculty on Sunday, Apr 7, 2023, to discuss the preparations for the New Year festival.
    April 7, 2024
    News in photos: 7 April
    Trains carrying first Eid holidaymakers set off
    Eid rail journeys begin
    Passengers have to pass three levels of inspection to prevent the sales of tickets on the black market

    Opinion

    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor