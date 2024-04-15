A cheerful return to work at the Secretariat after Eid, new year holidays

Government workers have returned to their offices at the Secretariat – the heart of the administration – after five days off for the Eid and Bangla New Year holidays.

The work day began at 9am with workers and officials exchanging Eid and Bangla New Year greetings on Monday.

Ministers, secretaries, additional secretaries, and most officials in public administration, commerce, food, power and energy, and shipping were present on Monday, but some middle-ranking officials are still on vacation.

There weren’t too many visitors to the office on the first day after the break and so the area was missing the usual tangle of cars at the Secretariat.