Protesters knock down door of Mexico's presidential palace

"But what they want is to provoke," he added, saying that the protesters were being manipulated by rights groups that were against his government and did not want the truth about the case to come out. He offered no evidence for the claim.

He continued to attack the lawyers of the missing students' parents, saying they prohibited them from speaking with him, again offering no evidence for the claim. He emphasised the government was continuing to look for the students and said he would speak with the parents "in time."

The Miguel Agustin Pro Juarez Human Rights Center (Prodh), which represents the families of the missing students, said it did not support the acts of some of the protesters.

In a post on social media platform X, it bemoaned the lack of dialogue with the president and the government in recent months and rejected allegations that it manipulated the families of the victims.

"We urge the re-establishment of a respectful dialogue," it said.