BUET students continue protest to demand expulsion of 6 Chhatra League 'infiltrators'

Students at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) have continued a protest against the Chhatra League holding political events on the campus for a second day.

The protest began when students gathered in front of the BUET Shaheed Minar around 8am on Saturday. At 11am they held a press conference to announce their demands.

The hall seat of Imtiaz Hossain Rahim, a student of the 21st batch at the civil engineering department and member of the central Chhatra League committee, was scrapped after he arranged a demonstration by the student wing of the Awami League on campus despite a ban. The protesting students announced their demand for Imtiaz and five other students to be permanently expelled at the press conference.