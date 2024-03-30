    বাংলা

    BUET students continue protest to demand expulsion of 6 Chhatra League 'infiltrators'

    The protesters demand the permanent expulsion of Chhatra League leader Imtiaz Hossain Rahim and five students

    Dhaka University Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 30 March 2024, 08:57 AM
    Updated : 30 March 2024, 08:57 AM

    Students at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) have continued a protest against the Chhatra League holding political events on the campus for a second day.

    The protest began when students gathered in front of the BUET Shaheed Minar around 8am on Saturday. At 11am they held a press conference to announce their demands.

    The hall seat of Imtiaz Hossain Rahim, a student of the 21st batch at the civil engineering department and member of the central Chhatra League committee, was scrapped after he arranged a demonstration by the student wing of the Awami League on campus despite a ban. The protesting students announced their demand for Imtiaz and five other students to be permanently expelled at the press conference.

    Student politics was banned on the BUET campus in 2019 after a student movement against the death of Abrar Fahad, who was beaten to death. But, late on Thursday night, the central president and office secretary of the Chhatra League entered the campus.

    The student protesters say Imtiaz had organised the gathering in violation of the university rules.

    The students held a press conference in front of the Shaheed Minar at BUET on Friday and staged a sit-in in front of the office of the director of student welfare at the university until the evening.

    The hall seat of Imtiaz was scrapped in a notice later that night.

    On Saturday, the protesting students said that a number of those who had accompanied Imtiaz during the gathering had been identified from photos and video footage. The protesters said they should also be permanently expelled from the university and its halls for breaking the university rules and attempting to infiltrate the BUET campus with their negative political forces.

    “The BUET administration should immediately identify those who were involved but we have not been able to name and punish them in the same way,” the protesters said at the press conference.

