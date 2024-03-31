BUET students ‘temporarily suspend’ protest over Chhatra League gathering

Students at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology protesting against Chhatra League leaders entering the campus have ‘suspended’ their demonstrations on the third day.

Students did not take up positions on the campus as they had on Friday and Saturday, but they did not attend classes or exams either, according to their prior announcement.

The protesters say they will announce the details of their decision later on in the day.

One of the students leading the protest said, “Our protest has been temporarily suspended. At 4pm yesterday [Saturday], we spoke to the VC. We have a meeting with him today as well. There may be an overall briefing after the meeting ends.”