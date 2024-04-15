12th national parliament to sit for second session on May 2

The second session of the 12th national parliament is scheduled for May 2.



President Mohammed Shahabuddin called the session at 5pm that day as per his constitutional authority, according to a notice from the Parliament Secretariat on Monday..



Following the end of the first session on Mar 5, the next session is required to commence within 60 days according to constitutional regulations.



The duration of the upcoming session will be determined during a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee before its commencement.



The Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali plans to unveil the national budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year in June, which could lead to a shorter second session.