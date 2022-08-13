Trump lawyer in June said classified material had been returned: NY Times

The statement was signed after Jay Bratt, a top national security official in the US Department of Justice, visited Trump's South Florida beach club on Jun 3, the New York Times reported. Bratt met with two Trump lawyers to discuss the handling of classified information during the visit, the newspaper said.

Trump is under federal investigation for possible violations of the Espionage Act, which makes it unlawful to spy on another country or mishandle US defence information, including sharing it with people not authorised to receive it, a search warrant made public on Friday showed.

FBI agents searched Mar-a-Lago this week and removed 11 sets of classified documents including some marked as top secret, according to the Justice Department.