US Supreme Court justices in Trump case lean toward some level of immunity

BACK TO LOWER COURTS

The conservative justices appeared to favour returning the case to lower courts to perform more analysis. They asked questions about which of Trump's actions cited by the prosecution were taken in an official capacity, as opposed to a private one - and if an official capacity, which of those acts may deserve some immunity.

Such a ruling could further delay Trump's trial if lower courts must perform a rigorous probe.

The Supreme Court's decision to put off hearing arguments over immunity until this month, months after lower courts acted, already postponed Trump's trial, which had been scheduled for March. Legal experts have said a ruling would be needed by about June 1 for Trump's trial to be held before the election.

If Trump regains the presidency, he could try to force an end to the prosecution or potentially pardon himself for any federal crimes.

On his way into court in New York on Thursday, Trump told reporters, "If you don't have immunity, you're not going to do anything. You're just going to become a ceremonial president."

The court already this year has handed Trump one major victory. On March 4, it overturned a judicial decision that had excluded him from Colorado's ballot under a constitutional provision involving insurrection for inciting and supporting the Jan 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by his supporters.

Not since its landmark Bush v Gore decision, which handed the disputed 2000 US election to Republican George W Bush over Democrat Al Gore, has the court played such an integral role in a presidential race.

Trump took numerous steps to try to reverse his 2020 loss to Biden. His false claims of widespread voting fraud helped inspire the Capitol rampage on the day Congress met to certify Biden's victory. His supporters attacked police and stormed the Capitol, sending lawmakers and others fleeing. Trump and his allies also devised a plan to use false electors from key states to thwart certification.

The August 2023 indictment charged Trump with conspiring to defraud the United States, corruptly obstructing an official proceeding and conspiring to do so, and conspiring against the right of Americans to vote.

Trump last October sought to have the charges dismissed based on his immunity claim. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled against him in December. The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in February upheld Chutkan ruling.

The Supreme Court's ruling is expected by the end of June, which could force Chutkan to decide whether to begin a trial in September or October, when early voting already will be underway in some states.

Trump also faces election subversion charges in state court in Georgia and federal charges in Florida brought by Smith relating to keeping classified documents after leaving office.