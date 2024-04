US VP Harris hosts Kim Kardashian to discuss criminal justice reform

US Vice President Kamala Harris hosted reality-television star Kim Kardashian at the White House on Thursday to discuss criminal justice reform, after the Biden administration granted clemency to people convicted of nonviolent drug offences.

On Wednesday, President Joe Bidengranted clemency to 16 people, pardoning 11 of them and commuting the sentences of the other five. Four of the recipients joined Thursday's event.

Harris is focused on convincing people of colour and young voters to give Biden and her a second, four-year term at a time many voters are dissatisfied with their handling of the economy, persistent inflation and the war in Gaza.

The United States imprisons more people than any other country. Some one in five of those 1.9 million people are behind bars for a drug-related offence. Black and Latino people are disproportionately incarcerated, and drug law reform has the broadest support among young voters. Black, Latino and young voters tend to favour Democrats.

"Everybody makes mistakes, and for some that might rise to the level of being a crime," Harris said at the White House. "But is it not the sign of a civil society that we allow people a way to earn their way back and give them the support and the resources they need to do that?"