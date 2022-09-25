    বাংলা

    Arizona abortion ruling will set women back 'more than a century': White House

    The ruling, if allowed to stand, will result in ‘catastrophic, dangerous, and unacceptable’ consequences for women, White House said

    Reuters
    Published : 25 Sept 2022, 06:47 AM
    Updated : 25 Sept 2022, 06:47 AM

    Friday's ruling allowing Arizona to enforce a ban on nearly all abortions, if allowed to stand, will result in "catastrophic, dangerous, and unacceptable" consequences for women, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Saturday.

    An Arizona judge ruled on Friday that a 1901 ban on nearly all abortions in the state can be enforced after being blocked for about 50 years.

    "Yesterday’s ruling in Arizona is dangerous and will set Arizona women back more than a century – to a time before Arizona was even a state," Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

    The decision would force survivors of rape and incest to bear the children of their assaulters, while leaving health care providers to face imprisonment of up to five years for fulfilling their duty of care, she said.

    "While we await next steps on any implementation of the law, the potential consequences of this ruling are catastrophic, dangerous, and unacceptable" she said.

    Jean-Pierre said US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris would continue to push Congress to codify the 1973 Roe v Wade decision legalising abortion that was overturned by the Supreme Court in June.

    The Arizona ruling by Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson granted a request by the state's Republican attorney general to lift a court injunction that had barred enforcement of Arizona's pre-statehood ban on abortion after the Supreme Court decision.

    Johnson's ruling bans all abortions in Arizona except when the procedure is necessary to save the mother's life.

    Biden suggested on Friday that the election of two more Democratic senators in November elections would open the possibility of Democrats removing the filibuster, a legislative roadblock that requires a 60-vote majority to overcome, which would enable Congress to restore federal abortion rights.

    Democrats hold a bare majority in the Senate now, and two Democratic senators, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema, have opposed ending the filibuster.

    Ending the filibuster would require a simple majority. For any such move to be successful, Democrats need to retain control of the House and gain two seats in the Senate. Most forecasters suggest Republicans are likely to gain House control.

    RELATED STORIES
    Inflation, spending cuts undermine Biden's hunger policy
    Inflation undermines Biden's hunger policy
    Hunger rates this summer also rose to levels not seen since early in the pandemic when lockdowns threw supply chains into chaos
    Storm Fiona rips into Canada's east coast destroying homes and roads
    Storm Fiona rips into Canada's east coast
    The storm slams into eastern Canada with hurricane-force winds, nearly a week after devastating parts of the Caribbean
    Strong nighttime earthquake jolts sleeping Mexicans, at least one death reported
    At least one dead in strong Mexico earthquake
    A woman died after falling from the stairs when she was evacuating her home, while a man suffered a fatal heart attack after the quake
    As US bakes, mapping shows Black, Latino areas feel more heat
    As US bakes, mapping shows Black, Latino areas feel more heat
    Locals are tracking temperatures, humidity and other data to help officials protect those living in sweltering 'heat islands'

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher