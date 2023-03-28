Biden calls for assault weapons ban after Nashville shooting

US President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass an assault weapons ban after six people, including three children, were killed in a school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday, the White House said.

"We have to do more to stop gun violence. It’s ripping our communities apart,” Biden said at the White House. "I call on Congress again to pass my assault weapons ban."

The Nashville shooter, a 28-year-old woman fatally shot by officers at the scene, had at least two semi-automatic rifles and a handgun, police said.