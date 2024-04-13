Canada to lease government land in plan to add millions of homes

The plan still falls 1.2 million units short of what is needed from 2023 to 2030, according to national housing agency Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp.

The Liberal government has announced a series of measures to address the housing crisis over the past two weeks, and the issue is expected to dominate next week's federal budget.

The flurry of activity follows a surge in housing and rental prices that has caused Trudeau's Liberals to lag the Conservatives in opinion polls before an election that must be held by October 2025.