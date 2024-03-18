Biden jokes about Trump's mental fitness at Washington's Gridiron dinner

Turning more serious, he said there is a hunger among Americans for something more positive in politics.

The club's 65 members, all representatives from news organisations, performed satirical songs and skits. One song poked fun at Biden's and Trump's ages to the tune of "When I'm Sixty-Four" by The Beatles.

At last year's dinner, Mike Pence, who served as Vice President under Trump, offered a forceful rebuke of his one-time boss, saying history would hold Trump accountable for his role in the Jan 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Unlike its sister event, the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in April, the Gridiron dinner is not televised and tries to retain its yesteryear vibe with men in white tie and tails and women in long dresses.

No photos are allowed during the dinner and participants are asked not to post on social media until after it has concluded.