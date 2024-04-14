Biden returns to Washington as Iran launches attack on Israel

President Joe Biden reinforced solidarity with Israel on Saturday after meeting with his national security team to discuss Iran's drone and missile attack on the US ally, which prompted concerns about a wider conflagration in the Middle East.

Biden cut short a weekend trip to his home state of Delaware and returned to Washington to meet with cabinet members and other top US officials.

"I just met with my national security team for an update on Iran’s attacks against Israel," Biden said in a post on X after the meeting. "Our commitment to Israel’s security against threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad."

Iran on Saturday launched dozens of drones at Israel that will take hours to reach their targets, Israel's military said, an attack that may trigger an escalation between the regional archenemies.

Tehran had vowed to retaliate for Israel's attack on Iran's embassy compound last week in Damascus that killed a senior commander in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' overseas Quds Force and six other officers.