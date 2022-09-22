Strong nighttime earthquake jolts sleeping Mexicans, at least one death reported

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck western Mexico early on Thursday, claiming the life of a woman in Mexico City who fell and hit her head as residents evacuated their homes during the country's second major temblor this week.

The Mexico City government said the woman stumbled on the stairs of her home in the city's central Doctores neighboirhood as quake alarms rang out and buildings began to shake.

The city also reported that a man in the south of the capital suffered a fatal heart attack after the quake.

Elsewhere around the country, there were no immediate reports of serious damage, authorities said.