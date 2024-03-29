Surging dengue cases in Americas cause alarm as potentially worst-ever season looms

Dengue cases in the Americas rose in the first three months of this year by three times the number of infections reported in the same period last year, the head of the Pan American Health Organization said on Thursday.

Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay are the countries hardest hit by dengue in what PAHO officials described as potentially the worst outbreak in the Americas to date for the deadly mosquito-borne viral illness.

"Probably this will be the worst dengue season that we will have," PAHO director Dr Jarbas Barbosa da Silva told a webcast press conference

PAHO, a United Nations agency, has confirmed more than 3.5 million cases of dengue and over 1,000 deaths this year through March across the Americas.

Barbosa da Silva said the entire region saw around 4.5 million reported cases in all of 2023, which he said puts the Americas on track for its highest-ever number of cases this year.