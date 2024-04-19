    বাংলা

    Sony, Apollo discuss joint bid for Paramount

    The companies have yet to approach Paramount, which is in exclusive deal talks with Skydance Media, though some investors have urged Paramount to explore other options

    Reuters
    Published : 19 April 2024, 04:50 AM
    Updated : 19 April 2024, 04:50 AM

    Sony Pictures Entertainment and Apollo Global Management are discussing making a joint bid for Paramount Global, according to a person familiar with the matter.

    The companies have yet to approach Paramount, which is in exclusive deal talks with Skydance Media, an independent studio led by David Ellison, though some investors have urged Paramount to explore other options.

    The competing bid, which is still being structured, would offer cash for all outstanding Paramount shares and take the company private, the source said.

    Sony would hold a majority stake in the joint venture and operate the media company, and its library of films, including such classics as "Star Trek," "Mission:Impossible" and "Indiana Jones," and television characters like SpongeBob SquarePants, according to the source.

    Sony Pictures Entertainment Chairman Tony Vinciquerra, a veteran media executive with deep experience in film and television, would likely run the studio and take advantage of Sony's marketing and distribution.

    Apollo would likely assume control of the CBS broadcast network and its local television stations, because of restrictions on foreign ownership of broadcast stations, the source said. Sony's parent corporation is headquartered in Tokyo.

    The New York Times first reported the Sony-Apollo discussions. Paramount and Sony declined comment. Apollo could not be reached for comment.

    The private equity firm previously made a $26 billion offer to buy Paramount Global, whose enterprise value at the end of 2023 was about $22.5 billion.

    A special committee of Paramount's board elected to continue with its advanced deal talks with Skydance, rather than chase a deal "that might not actually come to fruition," said two people with knowledge of the board's action.

    The board committee is evaluating the possible acquisition of the smaller independent studio in a stock deal worth $4 billion to $5 billion.

    Skydance is negotiating separately to acquire National Amusements, a company that holds the Redstone family's controlling interest in Paramount, according to a person familiar with the deal terms. That transaction is contingent upon a Skydance-Paramount merger.

    RELATED STORIES
    Tourists look at the Horseshoe Falls, ahead of the Solar Eclipse that will take place across parts of the United States and Canada, at Niagara Falls, New York, US, April 8, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
    Millions across North America await total solar eclipse
    The eclipse will be viewable, weather permitting, along a path starting in Mexico and then crossing through the United States and into Canada
    The solar eclipse creates the effect of a diamond ring at totality as seen from Clingmans Dome, which at 6,643 feet (2,025m) is the highest point in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee, US August 21, 2017. Location coordinates for this image are 35?33'24" N, 83?29'46" W.
    Total solar eclipse 2024: When is it and what to expect?
    In a total solar eclipse, the moon passes between the sun and Earth, entirely covering the face of the sun along a small path of our planet's surface
    A bird flies past a Reliance Industries logo installed on its mart in Ahmedabad, India January 16, 2017.
    Reliance to buy Paramount's stake in Viacom18
    Viacom18 is majority-owned by Reliance and has 40 television channels
    Cillian Murphy is embraced by Emily Blunt after winning Best Male Actor in a Leading Role for Oppenheimer during the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards, in Los Angeles, California, US, Feb 24, 2024. REUTERS
    'Oppenheimer' steamrolls toward Oscars
    The historical epic picked up more prizes at SAG Awards, bolstering the movie's chances to score the best picture trophy at Oscars

    Opinion

    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor