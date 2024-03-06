    বাংলা

    Peru's prime minister steps down after alleged audio leak

    With Otarola's departure, the other 18 cabinet members must now also resign, according to Peruvian law

    Reuters
    Published : 6 March 2024, 06:15 AM
    Updated : 6 March 2024, 06:15 AM

    Peruvian Prime Minister Alberto Otarola said on Tuesday he had tendered his resignation after an audio recording came out over the weekend purporting to be of the official attempting to improperly influence government contracts.

    Otarola told media the recording was made in 2021, when he was not a government official, and was manipulated and edited as part of a conspiracy by his political opponents.

    He had previously denied committing any crimes after the recording was made public.

    With Otarola's departure, the other 18 cabinet members must now also resign, according to Peruvian law. President Dina Boluarte has the choice to reinstate each cabinet member or swap them out for a new minister.

    The audio, published by local media, appears to be of Otarola speaking to a woman who later went on to work in various government roles.

    Otarola returned early from a trip to Canada, where he was representing Peru at a mining convention.

    Earlier on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Javier Gonzalez-Olaechea said that Boluarte would make changes to her cabinet as part of a "relaunch of the government's general policy."

    Cabinet shake-ups have become common in Peru. Just last month, Boluarte shuffled her cabinet, swapping out four ministers, including those heading the economy and mining, as the Andean nation works to lift its shaky economy out of a recession.

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: The cast attends the world premiere of the film "Dune: Part Two" at Leicester Square, in London, Britain, February 15, 2024.
    A Minute With the 'Dune: Part Two' cast on costumes, politics and veils
    The Canadian director takes audiences back to the desert planet Arrakis for his follow-up to 2021's "Dune"
    FILE PHOTO: The Sony logo is displayed outside the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan February 16, 2023.
    Sony to lay off 900 PlayStation employees, shut London studio
    The layoffs will also affect Sony's Insomniac Games that worked on games such as "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" and Naughty Dog, the studio behind "The Last of Us"
    A woman walks through the streets of the downtown with an umbrella due to high temperatures, in Lima, Peru, February 25, 2024.
    Peru to declare emergency amid rise in dengue cases
    So far this year, 28 people have died from dengue, official data shows
    Peru's President Dina Boluarte, flanked by Prime Minister Alberto Otarola, addresses the media, in Lima, Peru December 29, 2022. REUTERS
    'Murderer!': Peru president faces fierce backlash in slain protesters' hometown
    Boluarte has faced a constitutional complaint and probe on charges of "genocide, qualified homicide and serious injuries", charges she denies

    Opinion

    Discrimination-free society for a better, beautiful world
    Tasneem Hossain
    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?