How Rolexes put Peru's presidency at risk

WHAT'S THE ROLEX SCANDAL

In March, a popular political Youtube show called "La Encerrona" reviewed thousands of photos of Boluarte and found she wore a number of Rolex watches worth between $14,000 and $25,000.

On Mar 18, Peru's prosecutor's office announced "preliminary proceedings" against Boluarte for alleged "illicit enrichment" and failure to declare ownership of the expensive Rolex watches in documents.

WHAT HAPPENED DURING THE RAID?

Dozens of prosecutors and police arrived at Boluarte's house near midnight on Good Friday to carry out a search warrant.

Prosecutors said they had requested the watches from Boluarte but they had not been handed in and the raid produced "elements of interest" for the investigation.

Local media outlets published documents from the raid showing at least one Rolex watch, a Datejust 36 model with a purchase date of July 8, 2023. A similar model on Rolex's website costs at least $14,800.

Eight lower-priced watches from other brands were found in the Government Palace, according to local media reports. Boluarte's salary as president is about $4,200 with expenses and housing paid for by the state.