Hurricane Ian nears Florida with nearly Category 5 power

Ken Wood, a bridge tender in coastal Dunedin, heeded the evacuation orders and drove about 250 miles northwest to Tallahassee, where he will weather the storm.

"It was a mandatory evacuation so I thought it best to secure everything and leave," Wood, 56, said. But he is worried about his 18-foot boat parked under the carport.

"It's tied down and hitched to my truck. I put 7 bags of topsoil in it, hoping to weigh it down, but who knows what the winds will do to it."

WARMING PLANET

Climate change is making hurricanes wetter, windier and more intense. There is also evidence that it is causing storms to travel more slowly, meaning they can dump more water in one place, scientists say.

"Hurricane Ian's rapid intensification could prove to be another example of how a warming planet is changing hurricanes," said Kait Parker, meteorologist and climate scientist at IBM's weather.com. "Research shows we are seeing this far more often than we did in decades past."

More than 169,000 homes and businesses were without power in Florida on Wednesday morning.

Deanne Criswell, administrator of the US Federal Emergency Management Agency, said one of the top concerns was the safety of Florida's large elderly population. Many have health and mobility issues or are in hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities that are difficult to evacuate.

President Joe Biden, speaking at an event in Washington, vowed that the federal government will help Florida after the storm passes.

"We are on alert and in action, we’ve approved every request Florida has made," Biden said.

Overnight and into Wednesday morning, Hurricane Ian pounded the Florida Keys island chain to the southernmost shores of the state's Gulf Coast with heavy rains showers and winds gusts of 40 mph, the NWS reported.

On Tuesday, the storm thrashed Cuba, knocking out the electrical grid for 11 million people and ravaging the western end of the island with violent winds and flooding. By early Wednesday, the state electricity provider said it had begun to restore power across the eastern end of the island.