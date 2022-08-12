Power restored to downtown Toronto after outage leaves businesses in the dark

Power was restored in downtown Toronto on Thursday after an outage left the offices of Canada's top businesses in the dark, forced the evacuation of one of the city's biggest shopping malls and trapped people in elevators.

Hydro One, Ontario's biggest electricity distribution company, said a barge moving a crane hit three high-voltage transmission lines causing damage to equipment at a power station.

"Earlier this evening, Toronto Fire cleared the station allowing our crews to safely reroute and restore power to Toronto Hydro," it said in a statement, referring to the company that distributes electricity in downtown Toronto.