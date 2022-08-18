US to boost monkeypox vaccine supply, adding 1.8 million doses

The United States will boost its supply of monkeypox vaccine by making an additional 1.8 million doses of Bavarian Nordic's Jynneos vaccine available for ordering starting Aug 22, the White House said on Thursday.

The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will make 360,000 vials of the vaccine available, Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dawn O'Connell said in a White House briefing. This is the equivalent of 1.8 million doses as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last week authorised administering the shot intradermally or between the layers of the skin, increasing by fivefold the doses that can be used from a vial.