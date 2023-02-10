US may target Chinese entities linked to spy balloon

The United States will explore taking action against entities connected to China's military that supported the flight of a Chinese spy balloon into US airspace last week, a senior State Department official said on Thursday.

Washington is confident that the manufacturer of the Chinese balloon, shot down by the US military last weekend off the US East Coast, has a "direct relationship" with the People's Liberation Army (PLA), the official said in a statement.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre echoed the notion that Washington would look at taking action, but the US government has not specified what measures are under consideration.

Jean-Pierre told reporters the United States would also look at broader efforts to "expose and address" China's larger surveillance activities that pose a threat to US national security and to allies and partners.

The FBI, which is leading efforts to analyse recovered remains of the balloon, told reporters in a briefing that it had obtained only limited physical evidence and did not yet have enough information to assess its capabilities.