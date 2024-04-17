China's military plans more drills near Myanmar border

China's troops are always prepared to respond to emergencies and will "resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, border stability and the safety of people's lives and property", it added.

Myanmar's military-run government has battled insurgencies on several fronts since overthrowing an elected government in 2021, but defeats in frontier areas since last October have lost it control of tracts bordering Bangladesh, China and India.

Concerned about trade disruptions and an influx of refugees,

China has acted as a mediator in the conflict, which has sent hundreds of thousands fleeing across the border.

But Myanmar's northern border with China had been relatively calm since ceasefire talks that Beijing brokered in January.

This month's earlier land and air drills at the Myanmar border also featured no mention of direct links to the conflict in the neighbour's north.

In January, China called for an immediate ceasefire when five people were hurt in its southwestern province of Yunnan after an artillery shell crossed from Myanmar.