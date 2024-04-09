    বাংলা

    Death row convict in Humayun Azad murder case arrested

    Detained JMB leader Noor Mohammad aka Sabu was directly involved in the 2004 murder, police say

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 April 2024, 04:49 AM
    Updated : 9 April 2024, 04:49 AM

    The police Anti-Terrorism Unit says it has arrested a man sentenced to death for the murder of Humayun Azad, the writer and professor in the Department of Bangla at Dhaka University.

    In a statement on Tuesday, the ATU said it had arrested JMB leader Noor Mohammad aka Sabu aka Shameem, who was directly involved in the attack on Azad at the Amar Ekushey Book Fair in 2004.

    Sabu was one of four militants sentenced to death in the case. He had been absconding from the start.

    He attacked Azad with a machete, hacking at his shoulders and neck, and injuring him before fleeing the scene, the ATU said.

    Additional details will be available at a press conference later on.

    Another death row convict in the case – Salehin aka Salauddin aka Sajeeb aka Touhid – is still absconding.

    Death row convicts JMB Shura member Mizanur Rahman Minhaz aka Shafiq aka Shaon and Anowarul Alam aka Bhagne Shaheed are in prison.

    Azad, a prolific writer and professor of Bangla literature at Dhaka University who was well-known for his support of freethinking, came under attack on the campus after leaving the Bangla Academy during the Amar Ekushey Book Fair on Feb 27, 2004.

    A day after the attack, Azad’s brother Manjur Kabir filed a case with the Ramna Police Station.

    Azad was found dead at his apartment in Munich, Germany on Aug 12, 2004. Kabir had initially filed an attempt to murder case, but it was subsequently turned into a murder case after further investigation.

    The case documents reveal that Azad’s sudden demise in Munich was due to stress, anxiety and underlying injuries from the attack.

    Jamaat-e-Islami leader Delwar Hossain Sayedee, a war crimes convict who condemned Azad in his lectures for his works against fundamentalism, was among the five suspects named in the case. His name was later dropped.

    On Apr 13, 2022, a Dhaka court sentenced four JMB militants to death for the murder of Azad.

    RELATED STORIES
    Two sons sent to jail for attempted murder of their mother over property
    2 sons in jail over murder attempt on mother
    The mother filed a case alleging that her sons were repeatedly torturing her to grab her property.
    High Court questions arrest of restaurant workers after Bailey Road fire
    HC questions arrest of restaurant workers after Bailey Road fire
    It seeks a list of the arrestees as a lawyer says at least 800 workers were arrested after the deadly blaze in a restaurant building
    Why were the ‘masterminds’ behind the murder of my mother acquitted? asks Sagira’s daughter
    Sagira murder: Masterminds acquitted, says victim’s daughter
    “Hasan Ali Chowdhury and his wife Sayedatul Mahmuda Shaheen were acquitted. We’re not satisfied with the verdict and will appeal,” said Samia Saba Chowdhury
    Dr Sabira's murder remains an unsolved enigma as investigation hits roadblock
    Deadlock in Dr Sabira's murder probe as trails run cold
    After quizzing 50 people over two and a half years, PBI hasn't reached a conclusion, and there's no evidence supporting suspicions against her husband

    Opinion

    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor