Death row convict in Humayun Azad murder case arrested

The police Anti-Terrorism Unit says it has arrested a man sentenced to death for the murder of Humayun Azad, the writer and professor in the Department of Bangla at Dhaka University.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ATU said it had arrested JMB leader Noor Mohammad aka Sabu aka Shameem, who was directly involved in the attack on Azad at the Amar Ekushey Book Fair in 2004.

Sabu was one of four militants sentenced to death in the case. He had been absconding from the start.

He attacked Azad with a machete, hacking at his shoulders and neck, and injuring him before fleeing the scene, the ATU said.

Additional details will be available at a press conference later on.

Another death row convict in the case – Salehin aka Salauddin aka Sajeeb aka Touhid – is still absconding.

Death row convicts JMB Shura member Mizanur Rahman Minhaz aka Shafiq aka Shaon and Anowarul Alam aka Bhagne Shaheed are in prison.