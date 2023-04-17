Five still critical after Alabama birthday party shooting

Five people remained in critical condition on Monday after a weekend shooting at a teenage birthday celebration in rural Alabama that left four dead, hospital authorities said.

A total of 28 people were injured in Saturday's shooting at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio in Dadeville, a community of 3,200 people about 50 miles (80.47 km) northeast of Montgomery. The shooting occurred during a "Sweet 16" party, authorities said.

All four who were killed were high school seniors. Of the nine injured who were still hospitalized, five were in critical condition, Heidi Smith, a spokesperson for Lake Martin Community Hospital, said at a news conference on Monday.

"Dadeville is just a very small community. It was just really difficult because everybody knows everybody and seeing people come through the emergency room that you know, was very difficult," Smith said.