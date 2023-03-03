US Republicans aim to stymie gun sale codes at state level

'UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES'

Some trade groups representing banks have expressed concern that the state measures could create problems such as exposing only certain financial companies to enforcement or making it harder for consumers to use credit cards across state lines. Some said they do not oppose the bills but worry about possible repercussions.

"We're working toward a solution that gets what the sponsors want to do and makes sure there's no unintended consequences," said Anthony DiMarco, head of government affairs for the Florida Bankers Association, whose members include top Wall Street lenders such as JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co.

Wyoming's proposed "Second Amendment financial privacy" bill stalled last month. Scott Meier, president of the Wyoming Bankers Association, said there was concern among legislators about whether the proposal could expose local banks to penalties even though they had little say on how payment networks and processors adopt the code.

"Banks don't set these codes," Meier said.

Some Democrats and gun-control advocates have voiced concern that the bills could reduce the effectiveness of the code for spotting worrisome purchases. They have cited instances in which people who carried out mass shootings bought weapons on credit.

Proponents of the code have said it will enable financial institutions to better assist law enforcement authorities in investigating crimes involving gun violence.

Adam Skaggs, chief counsel for the gun safety group Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, expressed opposition to the Republican proposals.

"The only thing they're protecting is the rights of criminal gun purchasers," Skaggs said of the legislation.

Skaggs also said the legislation could lead to unpredictable consequences like driving gun retailers to become cash-only businesses.

"We're wading into uncharted waters here," Skaggs said.

The new code will not show specific items purchased but will identify where a person shopped by adding gun stores to a list of hundreds of existing retail categories including snowmobile dealers and wig shops.

Peter Pope, a special counsel to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, said the codes would allow banks to flag suspicious purchases, for example when people buy a single gun from multiple stores in order to avoid required forms for multiple purchases - just as banks already flag other transactions.

"If the banks could raise their hand when they see indicators of moving money around for narcotics, then they could raise their hand for gun trafficking," Pope said.

Visa Inc declined to comment on the state bills. Other payment card companies Discover, Mastercard Inc and American Express did not respond to requests for comment.

A JPMorgan representative declined to comment. Wells Fargo did not immediately provide comment.

Owen, the Mississippi state legislator, said he expects that payment companies could address any technical issues the bills could create.

"I think the credit card companies are going to have to adapt on a state-by-state basis," Owen said.