ACC prosecutes Ron and Rick Sikder for money laundering

THE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST THE TWO BROTHERS

The lawsuit states that Ron Haque Sikder went abroad five times from 2017 to 2021 and spent $6,152,225. However, he could only spend a maximum of $12,000 at a time, totalling $60,000.

That means he spent an additional $6,092,225 (approximately Tk 50 crore as per the rate in 2017) abroad, exceeding his credit card limit.

Rick Haque Sikder spent $2,682,499 on his credit card during his five trips abroad between 2017 and 2021, despite his limit being $60,000.

That means he overspent by $2,622,499. The debt was later repaid by laundering money from Bangladesh to pay off the card debt.

According to Bangladesh Bank rules, credit card debt information must be uploaded to the CID database on a monthly basis in a timely manner. However, Mahfuzur Rahman, Head of Card Division at National Bank, did not report the credit card debt information for four years until 2020.

The language of the two cases is similar. According to the charges, the accused unlawfully provided Ron and Rick Haque Sikder with illegal credit limit benefits on their international credit cards without informing CIB.

According to Bangladesh Bank's policies, they could have been eligible for a maximum credit limit of $38,461. However, their credit limit was illegally increased beyond the regulations.

Investigations revealed that this debt was later repaid by laundering money from Bangladesh Bank abroad.

The Bangladesh Bank's Financial Intelligence Unit, BFIIU, found that Ron and Rick Haque Sikder have at least 20 bank accounts in their own names and those of their associates in Thailand. Money was transferred from National Bank to these accounts.

Funds were also transferred to Ron and Rick's personal and associated bank accounts from the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Switzerland, China, Vienna, Australia, Britain, and Russia.

Despite the obligation to pay the credit card's outstanding balance within a specified period each month, Ron and Rick continued to incur expenses through their credit card for more than a year without paying the balance, exploiting the bank director's authority.

These activities are mentioned as punishable offences under section 5(2) of the Anti-Corruption Act 1947, section 109 of the Penal Code, and sections 4(2) and 4(3) of the Money Laundering Prevention Act 2012 in the two cases.